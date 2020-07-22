‘Song of the summer!’ Chronixx captivates with ‘Cool as The Breeze’ video

The flow is unmistakable but the swag is something we’ve not quite seen before. It’s not necessarily the Chronixx we’ve come to know but it’s the one we can’t wait to see perform live, if his new song and accompanying video, Cool As The Breeze/Watch, are anything to go by.

The colourful video is a tribute to Jamaican culture, hearkening to island’s chill vibe and infectious attitude towards life.

The Meji Alabi-helmed video is an explosion of colour, culture and careful consideration as the artiste re-establishes himself as the leader of the resurgence of reggae music, with many flooding social media to hail it the ‘song of the summer’.

Chronixx said in a release, “Making sure we have the right music, culture, and energy to keep our mind uplifted throughout the struggle and building a better life for ourselves.

“No matter the intensity of the heat, and no matter how hot the reality get, we still haffi remain cool as the breeze you now. It’s the balance of being able to go through all the different forces of life you know and stay up… it’s an upliftment song,” he concluded.

The song is part of his upcoming album Dela Splash, the follow-up to his widely-acclaimed 2017 Chronology project.

The release comes at a time when the genre is experiencing a perceptible upswing as stalwarts like Buju Banton, the incomparable Koffee and newcomers, including Lila Iké and Sevana, continue to raise its esteem with masterful music.

Check out the video below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!