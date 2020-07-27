Soulja Boy removes face tattoos

Rapper, Soulja Boy has gone and fully unmasked his face by removing all his face tats. It all started when the Gucci Bandanna rapper decided to get rid of the Gucci symbol he had imprinted on his forehead.

Soulja has long been a huge fan of the Italian brand, but things turned sour last year when Gucci released a sweater that many felt resembled blackface due to the knitâ€™s balaclava design.

So he started the process to have it removed, and while he was at it, removed a few others too. Based on his latest Instagram video, the process has finally been completed. The Gucci logo is clearly missing from his face as he tilts his head in all directions towards the camera.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: Okay!! #SouljaBoy out here without some of his face tatts! ðŸ‘€ Is he one of yâ€™all #TSRZaddys or nah?A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 24, 2020 at 8:46am PDT

Do you think he looks better, BUZZ Fam?