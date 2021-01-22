Soulja Boy sued over sexual assault allegations

Rapper Soulja Boy has been accused of sexual assault and battery by a former assistant.

The 30-year-old, whose real name DeAndre Way, has denied the accusations. In the lawsuit filed by the unnamed assistant, she accuses him of locking her in a room for three days and repeatedly raping her. She also alleges he physically and verbally abused her, and that he withheld payment from her.

Lawyer Neama Rahmani said the alleged victim was “traumatised and filled with fear” by Way’s actions, and is seeking damages and a jury trial.

But a rep for the rapper told TMZ that the accusations are “nonsense”.

“He wouldn’t beat a woman or put his hands on a woman … this is nonsense.”

But the woman claims she began working for Way in 2018 and they developed a romantic relationship in January 2019, with the abuse beginning the following month and continuing until August 2020.