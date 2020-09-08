Special delivery: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert welcome second baby

For a second

time, American entertainer Teyana Taylor has given birth to a baby in a

bathroom with her husband basketball player Iman Shumpert by her side.

Teyana gave birth to her daughter, Rue Rose, on Sunday, September 6, at 3:28 a.m. Just like her previous delivery, she did not go to a hospital.

â€œAt 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose ŸŒ¹ decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didnâ€™t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!! Nowâ€¦when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy,â€ Iman said on Instagram on Monday.

â€œBut not in a million years would you be able to tell me weâ€™d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital! Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love winsâ€¦.again. Welcome babygirlâ€¦we love you! ŸŒ¹ @babyrueroseâ€

In 2015, their first daughter Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., who is called â€˜Junieâ€™, was delivered in their bathroom by the basketball player.

The two celebrities got married in 2016, a year after welcoming Junie into the world. Teyana announced her second pregnancy earlier this year in a music video for her song, Wake Up Love, that featured her husband and first daughter.