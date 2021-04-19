Spice and her boo Justin Budd living it up in Panama City

Spice and her boo Justin Budd living it up in Panama CityMonday, April 19, 2021
|
Just in case you were curious, Spice and her boo, Justin Budd are still going strong.
The Queen of the Dancehall took a break from performing and rebuilding her team in Atlanta to go on a little baecation with her man in Panana.
And from the clips and photos they’ve been feeding us, they are having too much of a great time!
“I woke up to a beautiful day I’m in Panama City, but apart from the beautiful day, I had a beautiful night,” Spice told her more than three million Instagram followers while leaning suggestively on Budd who in turn winks to the camera.
One clip showed the two jetskiing and kissing in the water.
Another clip shows the two cuddling on the beach while Spice admired the nice view. But it was her man for her.
“Watch man, watch teeth, watch white sand, watch beach,” she said while the two giggled away.
We didn’t get the joke, but I guess we’re not in love.
Spice broke the internet in November last year when she went public with her relationship with executive producer and director of photography at JBudd Media Inc, Justin Budd.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy