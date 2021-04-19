Spice and her boo Justin Budd living it up in Panama City

Just in case you were curious, Spice and her boo, Justin Budd are still going strong.

The Queen of the Dancehall took a break from performing and rebuilding her team in Atlanta to go on a little baecation with her man in Panana.

And from the clips and photos they’ve been feeding us, they are having too much of a great time!

“I woke up to a beautiful day I’m in Panama City, but apart from the beautiful day, I had a beautiful night,” Spice told her more than three million Instagram followers while leaning suggestively on Budd who in turn winks to the camera.

One clip showed the two jetskiing and kissing in the water.

Another clip shows the two cuddling on the beach while Spice admired the nice view. But it was her man for her.

“Watch man, watch teeth, watch white sand, watch beach,” she said while the two giggled away.

We didn’t get the joke, but I guess we’re not in love.

Spice broke the internet in November last year when she went public with her relationship with executive producer and director of photography at JBudd Media Inc, Justin Budd.