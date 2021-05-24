Spice and Magnum continue partnership

Spice and Magnum continue partnershipMonday, May 24, 2021
Dancehall star Spice has revealed that her partnership with the popular drink Magnum Tonic Wine has been renewed.
The ‘Go Down Deh’ singer shared the news with her fans about the continuation of the arrangement.
“Besties it’s official, I’ve renewed my partnership with the official drink of dancehall, Magnum Tonic Wine, the only drink I drink,” she wrote on Instagram.
She continued with a promise that fans should expect more out of the new deal.
“This year gonna be bigger and better. We have a bag a things in store for you. Gwann tek charge a tings and look out for the next big announcement,” Spice added.
Spice has been a long-time ambassador for the brand, having launched a talk show entitled ‘Spice it Up’ which was sponsored by Magnum, that saw her interview and chat with a wide range of celebrities to include fellow dancehall acts.
Magnum for its part continues to be the top selling drink in its line in Jamaica, very popular among Jamaican males who regard the drink as a libido booster.
