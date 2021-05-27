Spice and Magnum Tonic Wine partner for ‘Go Down Deh’ challenge

Dancehall artiste Spice had promised there would be big things after she re-signed as an ambassador for Magnum Tonic Wine and it seems she is quickly out of the blocks on this one.

Just days after the partnership was extended, she has revealed that they will have a dance competition, linked to her popular new songc also called the ‘Go Down Deh’ dance challenge.

Magnum has put up the prize money of a million dollars, which is to be shared between the top three dancers and is opened to dancers in Jamaica and across the Caribbean.

Persons are expected to upload a video of themselves dancing and tag Magnum and Spice. The dancers are expected to incorporate Magnum Tonic Wine in their dance routine.

Subsequent to that, the top ten will be shortlisted and placed on Spice’s Instagram page. They will be judged on originality, talent and the visibility of the Magnum brand.