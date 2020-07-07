Spice, Missy Elliot working on a collab

Spice, Missy Elliot working on a collabTuesday, July 07, 2020
BUZZ fam, hereâ€™s some news thatâ€™s bound to get you dancing! Dancehall artiste Spice and rapper Missy Elliot are working on a song together. Now we know these two stars have been friends, and have been spending some time together.
Spice wrote a heartfelt message to Missy Elliot on her birthday (July 1), and also attended her birthday party.
But it was Missy Elliot who confirmed to a fan that they have been cooking up something, after eyeing some photos of the two together online.
Spice and Missy Elliot have actually collaborated on a song together already- Fun, however, it did not attain much success.
Although no date release has been revealed for this latest collab, fans are waiting with bated breath.
