Spice and Tifa make amends after six-year fallout

Eight years ago, entertainers Spice and Tifa

collaborated on the animated project Why

You Mad. Two years after, they were no longer friends.

Reflecting on their fallout six years later, the women acknowledged that the cause of their feud was trivial. Speaking to Spice on the latest instalment of her ‘Spice It Up’ show, Tifa said the fracas was centred around her 2014 win at the Youth View Award (YVA).

“When mi win the award I went on the stage and seh mi ago share it and give it to Gracie because Gracie had an awesome year,” she said. “You did just have So Mi Like It, and I think you posted a picture and di people dem a done mi under it, and I was just like damn… You know people inna your ears a seh, ‘If Tifa was your real friend yuh wouldn’t mek nobody a slaughter har under the picture’.”

She added: “It was just a whole heap of craziness, and I think you had said something bout mi upset because mi nah dominate again, and I’m just like yow if Gracie had an issue… you shoulda just tek up your phone and call me… I just think it was just the people dem pon the two side and people inna di two a we ears because when mi really think bout it, there was nothing to really be upset about.”

Spice remembers it differently. She denied ever having bad-mouthed her and said Tifa shouldn’t have listened to critics online.

“How could I say you upset because you nah dominate again and at the time when I won Youth View Award, that year was my very first year of winning the award?” asked Spice. “You a di one weh did win it every year. I can remember back before 2014, you were the female that was dominating dancehall… When I got So Mi Like It, that was like a breakthrough for me… It was all about Tifa all along so when I won the award, and mi start hear things and mi see Tifa start drift, mi start feel some type a way and a seh, ‘But mi always a encourage Tifa’… I then feel like the love weh mi did a give you, mi never did a get it back when a my time.”

Tifa agreed that Spice did indeed encourage her, especially when she felt like retiring from music. Despite the misunderstanding, Tifa said she remained a silent fan over the years.

“Me so happy for yuh and proud a yuh and mi member the conversations dem weh we have,” said Tifa. “It’s unfortunate that it f**k up for di six years but den it just come back to the same thing weh people always a seh, we need each other… There is strength in numbers.”