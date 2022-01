Spice apologizes to Justin for saying she was single on the Wendy Show

BUZZ Fam, remember that time when Spice declared that she

In a recent episode of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, an angry Budd confronted her about it.

“Yuh felt like yuh had to spite me on Wendy Williams?†he asked her, To which Spice had a curt reply. “Don’t even bring up Wendy Williamsâ€

“Why would you go on TV to the biggest mouth in the world, and tell them that you single when we didn’t even know what was going on,†he asked.

“I put my ring finger up I’m not married, that’s the question, I don’t what you want me to say, if I knew what was going on in my relationship I probably would have said I’m in a serious relationship,†Spice is responded.

Spice posted the clip from their argument on the show on Instagram, and while she did not show how they resolved the argument, she wrote a heartfelt apology to Budd in the caption and offered some explanation.

“My baby I love you , but if you haven’t spoken to me in 6 hours we have a problem, if you malice me for 12 hours that means we “break up†if you haven’t spoken to me for 2 days I’m single Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ @jbuddmedia it’s a Caribbean thing if we argue we Leff Ÿ˜‚Ÿ¥´ you just have to understand me,†she wrote.

She added; “But I’m sorry baby next time I’ll construct my sentence better.â€

Spice who has kept her relationship status discreet for years, revealed her boo to the world in November last year as she publicly celebrated him on his birthday.

“I’m glad we started this journey, because you easily bring out the better version of me. Thank you for being such a great father figure to my kids and a Awesome lover to me,†she wrote.

