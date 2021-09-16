Spice apologizes to Justin for saying she was single on the Wendy Show

Spice apologizes to Justin for saying she was single on the Wendy ShowThursday, September 16, 2021
|
BUZZ Fam, remember that time when Spice declared that she
In a recent episode of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, an angry Budd confronted her about it.
â€œYuh felt like yuh had to spite me on Wendy Williams?â€ he asked her, To which Spice had a curt reply. â€œDonâ€™t even bring up Wendy Williamsâ€
â€œWhy would you go on TV to the biggest mouth in the world, and tell them that you single when we didnâ€™t even know what was going on,â€ he asked.
â€œI put my ring finger up Iâ€™m not married, thatâ€™s the question, I donâ€™t what you want me to say, if I knew what was going on in my relationship I probably would have said Iâ€™m in a serious relationship,â€ Spice is responded.
Spice posted the clip from their argument on the show on Instagram, and while she did not show how they resolved the argument, she wrote a heartfelt apology to Budd in the caption and offered some explanation.
â€œMy baby I love you , but if you havenâ€™t spoken to me in 6 hours we have a problem, if you malice me for 12 hours that means we â€œbreak upâ€ if you havenâ€™t spoken to me for 2 days Iâ€™m single Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Â @jbuddmediaÂ itâ€™s a Caribbean thing if we argue we Leff Ÿ˜‚Ÿ¥´ you just have to understand me,â€ she wrote.
She added; â€œBut Iâ€™m sorry baby next time Iâ€™ll construct my sentence better.â€
Spice who has kept her relationship status discreet for years, revealed her boo to the world in November last year as she publicly celebrated him on his birthday.
â€œIâ€™m glad we started this journey, because you easily bring out the better version of me. Thank you for being such a great father figure to my kids and a Awesome lover to me,â€ she wrote.
Â
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy