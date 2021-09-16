Spice apologizes to Justin for saying she was single on the Wendy Show

BUZZ Fam, remember that time when Spice declared that she

In a recent episode of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, an angry Budd confronted her about it.

â€œYuh felt like yuh had to spite me on Wendy Williams?â€ he asked her, To which Spice had a curt reply. â€œDonâ€™t even bring up Wendy Williamsâ€

â€œWhy would you go on TV to the biggest mouth in the world, and tell them that you single when we didnâ€™t even know what was going on,â€ he asked.

â€œI put my ring finger up Iâ€™m not married, thatâ€™s the question, I donâ€™t what you want me to say, if I knew what was going on in my relationship I probably would have said Iâ€™m in a serious relationship,â€ Spice is responded.

Spice posted the clip from their argument on the show on Instagram, and while she did not show how they resolved the argument, she wrote a heartfelt apology to Budd in the caption and offered some explanation.

â€œMy baby I love you , but if you havenâ€™t spoken to me in 6 hours we have a problem, if you malice me for 12 hours that means we â€œbreak upâ€ if you havenâ€™t spoken to me for 2 days Iâ€™m single Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Â @jbuddmediaÂ itâ€™s a Caribbean thing if we argue we Leff Ÿ˜‚Ÿ¥´ you just have to understand me,â€ she wrote.

She added; â€œBut Iâ€™m sorry baby next time Iâ€™ll construct my sentence better.â€

Spice who has kept her relationship status discreet for years, revealed her boo to the world in November last year as she publicly celebrated him on his birthday.

â€œIâ€™m glad we started this journey, because you easily bring out the better version of me. Thank you for being such a great father figure to my kids and a Awesome lover to me,â€ she wrote.

