Spice becomes first female dancehall artiste with one million subscribers

They say hard work pays off and for dancehall queen Spice it certainly is true.

Without the backing of a major label and managing herself, Spice has become the first female artiste out of Jamaica to accumulate one million subscribers on streaming platform, YouTube.

View this post on Instagram THANK YOU ðŸ’™A post shared by QUEEN OF DANCEHALL (@spiceofficial) on Feb 11, 2020 at 11:27am PST

That is a significant achievement for the â€˜So Mi Like Itâ€˜ singer known for her creative videos which involve a lot of sexy scenes.

Spice who joined the platform in 2013 has racked up over 357 million views for her uploaded content. Her latest upload, a video for her song â€˜Rollingâ€˜, has reached over half a million views in under four days.

Hereâ€™s to racking up those subscribers Spice!