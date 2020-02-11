Spice becomes first female dancehall artiste with one million subscribers

Spice becomes first female dancehall artiste with one million subscribersTuesday, February 11, 2020
|
They say hard work pays off and for dancehall queen Spice it certainly is true.
Without the backing of a major label and managing herself, Spice has become the first female artiste out of Jamaica to accumulate one million subscribers on streaming platform, YouTube.
That is a significant achievement for the â€˜So Mi Like Itâ€˜ singer known for her creative videos which involve a lot of sexy scenes.
Spice who joined the platform in 2013 has racked up over 357 million views for her uploaded content. Her latest upload, a video for her song â€˜Rollingâ€˜, has reached over half a million views in under four days.
Hereâ€™s to racking up those subscribers Spice!
