Spice celebrates ‘Captured Mixtape’ anniversary

Spice celebrates ‘Captured Mixtape’ anniversaryTuesday, November 03, 2020
|
Itâ€™s been two years already since the â€˜Queen of the dancehallâ€™ Spice dropped her
The mixtape was released under Spiceâ€™s own record label, Spice Official Entertainment. It featured 19 tracks, including Black Hypocrisy, Cool It, and Romantic Mood.
To promote her song, Black Hypocrisy, Spice had us all thinking that she had gotten light-skinned overnight by using makeup to mask her dark skin.
For days, she was the talking point on social media. According to her, thatâ€™s exactly what she wanted, to bring awareness to the issue of colourism which she speaks about in her song.
Captured debuted with 505 copies sold, and soared to #1 on the Billboard Reggae Charts just two weeks after its release. This accomplishment made Spice one of only nine female artistes from Jamaica to hit that mark in the chartâ€™s history.
Spice celebrated the two year anniversary of her first compilation by inviting her fans to share their favourite lines from her songs. Of course, they happily obliged.
â€œHappy Anniversary to my mix tapeÂ #CapturedÂ that hitÂ #1Â on the billboard reggae charts as well asÂ #CapturedÂ which hitÂ #1Â In 24 hours. 2 years on this date November 2nd Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™ DROP A LINE FROM ANY SONG FROM THIS PROJECT,â€ she wrote. Â
