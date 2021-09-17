Spice clears the air about who can wear Graci Noir

Dancehall artiste Spice has sought to clarify that persons of all ethnicities should feel comfortable wearing her clothing brand, Graci Noir. This comes after a fan asked the Send It Up artiste if persons of caucasian ethnicity could wear the outfits as well.

The question was placed in the comments section of a post where that dancehall act shared that come October 1, Graci Noir will be celebrating its one-year anniversary.

The Instagram user, identified as mariolajlover wrote; “Spice your collection is for white people to? I want to buy it bit some of my friends say it’s not for white people and I can’t wear it, ‘some people can feel not good when white people will wear Graci Noir collection’ is that true? For me outfit is outfit but maybe I don’t know something about your collection,” the person enquired.

However, Spice was quick to respond insisting that this couldn’t be further from the truth. “Wow, this is not true. My collection Graci Noir was made to be represented by all ethnic groups. In fact even tho the word “Noir” means black, A caucasian wearing it would only show support to the black community,” she remarked.

Spice also announced that she will be giving away a one thousand dollar US gift card as a result to her ‘customer of the year’. Her brand which carries mainly ladies’ clothing has been selling out as fast as she can restock.