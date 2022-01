Spice congratulates Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn on general election win

Dancehall artiste Spice is congratulating Member of Parliament for West Rural St Andrew, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn on her securing her seat in the general elections.

Cuthbert-Flynn faced off with Krystal Tomlinson, partner of dancehall veteran, Beenie Man, in the general elections held on September 3.

She emerged victorious with 8,620 votes to Tomlinson’s 5,547.

Spice took her Instagram account this morning to congratulate the former Olympian, who is also her neighbour.

"Congratulations to mi neighbor @julietsamantha Tell Zara that Toy toy miss her,†she wrote.

A previous post by the ‘Queen of the Dancehall’ also saw her congratulating, Prime Minister Andrew Holness on securing a second term and expressing her wish for him to do more for the dancehall industry.

“Just please work pan more support towards the Dancehall culture fi mi now please and thanks Sir,†she wrote.

Another congratulation may be in order for Lisa Hanna too, with whom Spice shares a very public friendship and the only politician for whom Spice created a political dub.

Hanna barely managed to secure her seat in South East St Ann. Scraping only 14 more votes than her challenger, the Jamaica Labour Party’s Delroy Cranston.