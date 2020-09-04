Spice congratulates Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn on general election win

Dancehall artiste Spice is congratulating Member of Parliament for West Rural St Andrew, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn on her securing her seat in the general elections.

Cuthbert-Flynn faced off with Krystal Tomlinson, partner of dancehall veteran, Beenie Man, in the general elections held on September 3.

She emerged victorious with 8,620 votes to Tomlinsonâ€™s 5,547.

Spice took her Instagram account this morning to congratulate the former Olympian, who is also her neighbour.

â€œCongratulations to mi neighborÂ @julietsamanthaÂ Tell Zara that Toy toy miss her Ÿ˜˜,â€ she wrote.

View this post on Instagram Congratulations to mi neighbor @julietsamantha Tell Zara that Toy toy miss her Ÿ˜˜A post shared by QUEEN OF DANCEHALL (@spiceofficial) on Sep 4, 2020 at 8:34am PDT

A previous post by the â€˜Queen of the Dancehallâ€™ also saw her congratulating, Prime Minister Andrew Holness on securing a second term and expressing her wish for him to do more for the dancehall industry.

â€œJust please work pan more support towards the Dancehall culture fi mi now please and thanks Sir,â€ she wrote.

Another congratulation may be in order for Lisa Hanna too, with whom Spice shares a very public friendship and the only politician for whom Spice created a political dub.

Hanna barely managed to secure her seat in South East St Ann. Scraping only 14 more votes than her challenger, the Jamaica Labour Partyâ€™s Delroy Cranston.