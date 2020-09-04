Spice congratulates Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn on general election win

Spice congratulates Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn on general election winFriday, September 04, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste Spice is congratulating Member of Parliament for West Rural St Andrew, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn on her securing her seat in the general elections.
Cuthbert-Flynn faced off with Krystal Tomlinson, partner of dancehall veteran, Beenie Man, in the general elections held on September 3.
She emerged victorious with 8,620 votes to Tomlinsonâ€™s 5,547.
Spice took her Instagram account this morning to congratulate the former Olympian, who is also her neighbour.
â€œCongratulations to mi neighborÂ @julietsamanthaÂ Tell Zara that Toy toy miss her Ÿ˜˜,â€ she wrote.
A previous post by the â€˜Queen of the Dancehallâ€™ also saw her congratulating, Prime Minister Andrew Holness on securing a second term and expressing her wish for him to do more for the dancehall industry.
â€œJust please work pan more support towards the Dancehall culture fi mi now please and thanks Sir,â€ she wrote.
Another congratulation may be in order for Lisa Hanna too, with whom Spice shares a very public friendship and the only politician for whom Spice created a political dub.
Hanna barely managed to secure her seat in South East St Ann. Scraping only 14 more votes than her challenger, the Jamaica Labour Partyâ€™s Delroy Cranston.
