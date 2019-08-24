Spice cools down British morning talk show

Spice cools down British morning talk showSaturday, August 24, 2019
Notting Hill Carnival may be just a day away, but dancehall royalty Spice has been causing quite a stir in the United Kingdom all week.
The confident Jamaican artiste was among a host of guests on television show Good Morning Britain on Friday. During her time on the show, Spice decided to give an impromptu performance of Cool It Down, but it soon turned into a dancehall session with newsreader Richard Gainsford getting a sample of her ‘twerking’ skills.
The Love and Hip Hop – Atlanta star, who is in town for a series of shows, will also make her second appearance at the world-renown Notting Hill Carnival, which begins on Sunday and ends on Monday.
