Spice declares that she is a ‘happy black woman’Tuesday, October 20, 2020
|
Dancehall
artiste Spice has experienced the good, the bad and the ugly in her lifetime, and
now she is declaring that she is a happy black woman.
â€œTheyâ€™ve done everything in their power to stop me,â€ she said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
â€œTheyâ€™ve said everything bad to try to tear me down. Despite it all this is always my #Mood #HAPPY BLACK WOMAN âœŠŸ¿ #NoManager #Singlemother #GodGotme Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾ Good morning â˜€ï¸ @gracinoir.â€
Those words were accompanied by a smiling Spice rocking an outfit from her Graci Noir clothing line.
Spiceâ€™s post comes a week after she and Nicholas Lall, the father of her two kids, threw jabs at each other on social media. First, she accused him of not playing his role financially, and then he threatened to sue her for making strong allegations against him publicly.
Meanwhile, Spice is currently promoting Graci Noir, three weeks after it was launched. She has been wearing pieces from the brand in most of her recent photos on Instagram.
