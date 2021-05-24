Spice dreaming of a collab with Rihanna and Nicki Minaj

If dancehall artiste Spice could have one of her dreams come true, it’d be that she gets to collab with international superstars, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj.

Already beaming from her historic collaboration with dancehall heavyweights Shaggy and Sean Paul, Spice told Essence Magazine that she’d be looking to create history again.

“I would like to collab with a lot of females. You know my dream collab is Rihanna, Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, you name it. My list is very tall,” she said.

The Queen of the Dancehall is sure that such a track would do well because of the message of female empowerment that it would carry

“A lot of people are tearing down each other but we need to do just like our women who are stepping up to the plate right now and all of us are doing good,” she said.

Overall, Spice added that was just a music fan, and is becoming even more of a fan now because of all the strides women are making in the industry.

“I’m a fan of music. Even now I want to highlight to people that so many female rappers are doing extremely well and it wasn’t like that in the past. Just like for me, in Dancehall genre as well, there’s so many females that’s out now — whether they want to show me the respect, you know, it wasn’t like that like a couple years ago. So we all have to embrace each other and you know, we have to give dues,” she said.

She added: “That’s what the focus should be, about the amount of women that’s doing well in both genres at the moment. Because back in the days, it wasn’t like that. I remember times when it was just me. A lot of the females that’s out now, they weren’t there. It was just Spice. And once upon a time it was just Lady Saw. So right now the focus should be woman empowerment,” she continued.