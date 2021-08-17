Spice drops futuristic video for ‘Send It Up’Tuesday, August 17, 2021
|
Spice’s latest music video for the track Send It Up has been getting rave reviews for the quality of the production.In keeping true to the theme of her album cover, Spice used a futuristic and out-of-space backdrop for the video which has raced to close to five hundred thousand views in just three days since being released.
The clean visuals, sleek wardrobe, and detailed choreography have possibly made this one of the best videos to come out of Jamaica in recent times and fans are loving it.
“One person wrote “di lady spend har money doe fi good video! Top tier”. Another wrote “Spice really does make the best videos in dancehall. No one is even close”.
The video was directed by Jay Will.
Since its release, the track has been trending at number one on YouTube which Spice has since dubbed a record achievement. “#1 on trending again send it up send it up send it up inna mi belly. Let it be known that I hold the record as female for the most trending videos out of Jamaica,” she declared in a post on Instagram.
Her fellow industry players have also been lauding the effort with praises coming from the likes of Jada Kingdom, Shaneil Muir, Busta Rhymes and others.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy