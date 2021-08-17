Spice drops futuristic video for ‘Send It Up’

Spice’s latest music video for the track Send It Up has been getting rave reviews for the quality of the production.In keeping true to the theme of her album cover, Spice used a futuristic and out-of-space backdrop for the video which has raced to close to five hundred thousand views in just three days since being released.

The clean visuals, sleek wardrobe, and detailed choreography have possibly made this one of the best videos to come out of Jamaica in recent times and fans are loving it.

“One person wrote “di lady spend har money doe fi good video! Top tier”. Another wrote “Spice really does make the best videos in dancehall. No one is even close”.

The video was directed by Jay Will.

Since its release, the track has been trending at number one on YouTube which Spice has since dubbed a record achievement. “#1 on trending again send it up send it up send it up inna mi belly. Let it be known that I hold the record as female for the most trending videos out of Jamaica,” she declared in a post on Instagram.

Her fellow industry players have also been lauding the effort with praises coming from the likes of Jada Kingdom, Shaneil Muir, Busta Rhymes and others.