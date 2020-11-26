Spice drops music video for ‘Clean’Thursday, November 26, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste Spice on Thursday (November 26) re-released a single, entitled Clean.
The dancehall diva, who has finally dropped visuals for the track, appears in the video as a ballerina instructor spitting lyrics about the cleanliness of her lady bits.
As is part of Spice’s signature style, her dancers are nearby showing off their acrobatic moves.
Spice’s track dissuades women against paternity fraud and makes her views known about abortion.
“Me file clean like under me, plus no baby duppy nah follow me,” sang Spice who is seen showing off her inner thigh strength, as she extends her legs into the air.
“And me nuh give me pickney dem to the wrong daddy… Me underneath clean so me a open up,” adds Spice in her catchy dancehall-pop style track.
Spice first released Clean in 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy