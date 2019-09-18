Spice faces criticism for cursing elderly woman at airport

Dancehall sensation Spice has come under

harsh criticism on social media for her recent tirade in which she cursed at an

elderly woman at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

Spice was on her way to honour an engagement in Canada with her Team Spice when the incident occurred.

The entertainer, whose real name is Grace Hamilton, had rightfully arrived at the airport early and had checked in beforehand. The woman, however, got upset when she noticed that the deejay walked past the line of travellers and went straight to the check-in counter.

The woman started to mouth off and asked the airline staff if they were giving special treatment to the entertainer because she was a celebrity.

That seemed to irk Spice, and she flew into a feisty tirade in which she gave the woman instructions about what she should do with her mother, much in the same manner as she did with an Internet vlogger when he attempted to interview her at her album launch party last year.

Spice later repeated the insult as she walked towards the immigration area of the airport to gain access to the departure lounge.

The incident was captured on a smartphone and shared on social media.

While some commentators on social media defended the artiste’s actions, others were highly critical.

“Always telling people about them mother. Spice must do better,” one woman posted.

“She did check in early so the woman was wrong, but Spice should see that the lady could have been her mother and did not have to take it so far. She needs to remember she is a public figure and must set an example,” another man said.