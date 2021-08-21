Spice gets billboard plaque for ‘Captured’ mixtape

Dancehall act Spice is still receiving gifts even though her birthday which she celebrated this month is long gone. She revealed that she received a plaque from Billboard for her mixtape Captured which had reached number one on the Reggae Album Chart.

The ‘Queen of the Dancehall’ shared the news via her Instagram, where she showed off the plaque fresh out the wrapping with the caption; “thanks Billboard and Hapilos for finally sending my #1 billboard plaque to me on my birthday #CapturedMixtape” she remarked.

In her post, she also checked on the status of her lead single from the effort Black Hypocrisy which also went number one. “My mixtape went #1 on Billboard but my single Black Hypocrisy also went #1 so can I get a plaque for the single too, Hapilos mi need it” she jokingly queried.

Captured was independently released on November 2, 2018, via Spice’s own label and subsequently climbed to the top of the charts on the 17th. It was released amid a legal dispute between Spice and VP records.

Captured contained nineteen tracks which also featured the smash hit Romantic Mood. The effort also climbed to number 9 on the Billboard US Top Heatseekers chart- Middle Atlantic.

Ironically the plaque came on the day that she released her highly anticipated studio album ’10’ which was released through VP and has since gone on to top various reggae charts around the world.