Spice gets pre-birthday surprise

Dancehall artiste Spice has some good friends. Itâ€™s not even her birthday yet and her friends have already started celebrating her. After surprising her dancers with

Just watch the video below, and see for yourself.

View this post on Instagram Havenâ€™t been home for 3 months and my close friends and family greeted me with a surprise pre birthday welcome home @livingroom_baranddining of course I cried ðŸ¥º I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH. Meet me @livingroom_baranddining tonight for Karaoke Iâ€™m already here not leaving so come sing with me 6pmA post shared by QUEEN OF DANCEHALL (@spiceofficial) on Jul 29, 2020 at 12:52pm PDT

The â€˜Queen of the Dancehallâ€™ was then treated to food served in plates customided with her photo. Dancehall artistes Ceâ€™Cile, and Pamputtae were also present celebrating with performer.

Spiceâ€™s birthday is August 6, and the So Mi like It singer has been counting down. We canâ€™t help but wonder what her friends have planned for the actual day.