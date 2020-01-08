AWW! Spice gifts sister new car for her birthday

Sisterly love was on full display on Tuesday

(Jan. 7) as reigning dancehall queen Spice surprised her sister Fenise Hamilton

with a brand-new car for her birthday.

Spice, in a warm Instagram post, said the gift was the least she could do for her as she remembered their struggles growing up.

Before the fame, before the name, Spice said that Fenise stuck by her in the best and the worst of times â€“ her love for her sister is stronger than ever and the gift was just her way of thanking her and ensuring she had the best birthday ever.

â€œI love you sis, we grew up head and tail sleeping on one bed together, we struggled together, cried together, fight with each other and we sure as hell gonna share our success together,â€ Spice wrote.

Which one of yâ€™all cutting up onions, BUZZ fam?!

â€œHappy Birthday @fenisehamilton for some reason she thinks sheâ€™s the shit cause she shares the same birthday as @vybzkartel,â€ the So Mi Like It deejay joked.

Feniseâ€™s gift was even revealed in a hilarious fashion, in Caribbean Estates, St. Catherine, as the blindfolded birthday girl was kept in the dark right until Spice told her to turn around.

Check out the full clip here:

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday @fenisehamilton for some reason she thinks sheâ€™s the shit cause she shares the same birthday as @vybzkartel Ÿ˜‚. I love you sis , we grew up head and tail sleeping on one bed together, we struggled together, cried together, fight with each other and we sure as hell gonna share our success together HAPPY BIRTHDAYŸ’™ Now I have another reason for you to make my tea at nights Ÿ¤ªA post shared by Grace Hamilton (@spiceofficial) on Jan 7, 2020 at 2:08pm PST

Happy birthday Fenise and well done Spice!