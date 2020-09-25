Spice gives date for clothing brand launch

Spice gives date for clothing brand launchFriday, September 25, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste Spice is about to take all our coins BUZZ fam, with the launch of her clothing brand, Graci Noir. Following her announcement of her intention to
After soliciting the help of her fans to choose a logo for her brand, Spice said she went straight into production and will be launching on October 1st.
Thatâ€™s just six days from today BUZZ fam, so you might wanna start saving.
â€œThe line is gonna be leisure wear so I got all your Tight set, Jumpsuit, Track suit. T-shirt for men and women,â€ Spice wrote on her Instagram.
While also extending the opportunity to her fans to become ambassadors. â€œIf you want to be an ambassador comment below or tag someone you know would rock my brand and look fire,â€ she continued.
Of course, the comment section was immediately flooded with people anticipating her launch, and wanting the opportunity to be an ambassador.
â€œCongratulations again SpiceÂ @badgyal.tamiiÂ would put your sales under fireŸ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥you would have to cool it,â€ one person commented.
