Spice goes old school with ‘Rolling’ music video

Spice goes old school with ‘Rolling’ music videoSaturday, February 08, 2020
|
Spice went old school for her
new song, Rolling, but that hasn’t stopped the track from becoming the number
one trending song on YouTube.
While plugging Magnum Tonic Wine, in true Spice fashion, the entertainer shows off her curves and creativity.
Rolling sees Spice and her dancers bringing an old-fashioned flavour reminiscent of female soul group The Supremes. They bring back the 70s and 80s with the cars, hairstyles, clothes and other items seen in the music video.
The music video is very much like one that would be seen on TV decades ago, but Spice has juiced it up a bit by adding colour and tons of sexy.
Persons are already commending Spice for being creative with her music videos, and the indications are that this one will be a hit, as it has already garnered more than 200,000 views on YouTube in less than two days.
“This woman really is a creative genius and we don’t deserve her. I just love how she’s just different and stay in her lane and just living her best life. She makes me proud to be a true black Jamaican. Big up yuh self mumma spice,” one viewer on YouTube said.
Another added: “Wow, this is very creative. She really deserves to be called the Queen of Dancehall.”
