Spice graces the covers of international magazines

Spice graces the covers of international magazinesFriday, September 10, 2021
|
In just a few days, dancehall artiste Spice has graced the cover of two international publications. On Wednesday Spice shared that she was the cover of the Kings and Queens issue of the upcoming King Kong Magazine, an independent publication out of England.
Shortly thereafter on Friday, she shared that her picture was on the cover of Riddim Magazine’s 20th anniversary edition.
She wrote on Instagram on Friday “another cover thank you Riddim Magazine 20 anniversary issue” thanking the German Magazine that focuses heavily on the genre of reggae music.
Her recent magazine covers follows on the heels of her debut on the cover of Sheen magazine in July of this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy