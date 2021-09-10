Spice graces the covers of international magazines

In just a few days, dancehall artiste Spice has graced the cover of two international publications. On Wednesday Spice shared that she was the cover of the Kings and Queens issue of the upcoming King Kong Magazine, an independent publication out of England.

Shortly thereafter on Friday, she shared that her picture was on the cover of Riddim Magazine’s 20th anniversary edition.

She wrote on Instagram on Friday “another cover thank you Riddim Magazine 20 anniversary issue” thanking the German Magazine that focuses heavily on the genre of reggae music.

Her recent magazine covers follows on the heels of her debut on the cover of Sheen magazine in July of this year.