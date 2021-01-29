Spice shows out with stars T.I., Kandi Burress and more in ATL

If y’all ever doubted that Spice is a pretty big deal, then her recent outing with some of the biggest names in Atlanta should silence any doubters.

The Clean artiste was spotted with new beau Justin Budd at a pre-birthday get-together for Kirk Frost, husband of Spice’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta co-star Rasheeda.

Among those who copped an invite to the glamorous event were Kandi Burruss (think Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Destiny’s Child songwriter), rapper TI and wife R&B singer Tiny, reality stars London Santana and Yandi Smith among others.

Spice shared clips of the evening with her 3.3 million followers, noting that her ‘fit was her own Graci Noir brand paired with Balmain boots.

She captioned one particularly star-filled group pic, “It’s all this black love in one picture for me,” before jokingly adding that her corset made her look bigger instead of cinching her waist, to which Rasheeda replied, “you look good boo!!!”