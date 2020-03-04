Spice happy to win award from Harvard club

Spice happy to win award from Harvard clubWednesday, March 04, 2020
|
Nervous is how dancehall artiste Spice felt minutes before arriving at Harvard University in the United States to receive her Caribbean Entertainer of the Year award.
Spice, whose real name is Grace Hamilton, took the audience down memory lane with a speech in which she spoke about the struggles she faced during high school.
â€œWho would have known me, the little poor girl outta Old Braeton out of Jamaica, would be standing here today? I remember days when I used to walk to school miles and milesâ€¦ I used to promise myself that Iâ€™m going to make it one day,â€ said the entertainer, who attended St Catherine High School in Jamaica.
As an entertainer, Spice said she was also able the negative things said about her into positives. Â
â€œThem use to seh nah guh reach now where she too black, she too fat, she too slack. What I did, I turned those words around I remixed it. When they say Iâ€™m too black me seh Iâ€™m black and beautiful and me nah bleach; When they say I was too fat, me seh me bank account fat though; When they say I was too slack, my slackest songs to this day is So Mi Like It with over 87 million views on my Vevo,â€ Spice said. Â
Since being recognised for her excellence by the Harvard University Caribbean Club, Spice has been showered with praises from fans and industry players.
