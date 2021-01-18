Spice heaps praise on Jada Kingdom after being called her “mentor”Monday, January 18, 2021
Women in dancehall have gotten a bad rap for being less than supportive
of each other, but Spice and Jada Kingdom are out here showing us that it can
be done.
Following a performance in West Palm Beach, Florida over the weekend, Jada Kingdom shared clips of herself clad in a sheer, blue bodysuit while twerking to her hit song Budum.
Jada Kingdom thanked her fans in the videoâ€™s caption, adding â€œand thanks to my mentor @spiceofficial I love you queen.â€
The WiN artiste continued, â€œNuff artiste nuh waan big up who come before dem & give credit to who dem learn fromâ€¦mi nave dat inna mi.â€
Spice reshared the post, thanking Jada and noting that her appreciation â€œmeans a lot to meâ€.
Spice, born Grace Hamilton, said â€œIn all my years in this industry Iâ€™ve never been tagged by a female artiste to say they watched and learned anything from me.â€
The So Mi Like It artiste said Jada Kingdom even once told her that she would sit and watch her performances when she was younger, and now sheâ€™s â€œmashing up everywhere she goesâ€.
Spice added, â€œBig up uself Mumma heavy your heart speaks volume âœŠŸ¿ Iâ€™m a big fan Iâ€™m so proud of you and your growth is impeccable.â€
