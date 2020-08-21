Spice hits 3 million Insatgram followers

Spice hits 3 million Insatgram followersFriday, August 21, 2020
Pop the champagne and let’s celebrate the ‘Queen of dancehall’ Spice on her latest achievement BUZZ fam!
The international artiste is now the second act and first female out of Jamaica to have gained three million Instagram followers, securing her place as one of dancehall’s most influential artistes.
She is followed closely by ‘Dancehall Princess’ Shenseea who has 2.7 million followers.
The ‘Unruly Boss’ Popcaan is the third most followed dancehall act on the platform with 2.2 million followers.
The only musician out of Jamaica whose page currently has more followers than any of these acts is the late ‘King of Reggae’, Bob Marley whose page has 5.6 million followers.
