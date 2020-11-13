Spice is ‘Reality Royalty’, finally receives MTV award

Dancehall artiste Spice has finally received her 2019 MTV Movie & TV Award. The ‘Queen of the Dancehall’, along with the cast of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, copped the award for Reality Royalty award at last year’s staging.

And on Thursday (November 12) Spice shared with her three million Instagram followers that the award has finally made its way into her hands.

“I just got it in the mail a few days ago, so I wanted to say thank you to MTV for this award and of course Love and Hip Hop family because we got this baby for Reality Royalty,” she said.

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony took place June 15, 2019 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. It was aired two days later on June 17, 2019. It was the 28th edition of the awards and the third to jointly honour movies and television.