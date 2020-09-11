Spice is THAT friend: Artiste convinces Karlie Redd to break diet

Spice is THAT friend: Artiste convinces Karlie Redd to break dietFriday, September 11, 2020
|
We all have that one friend that will influence us to do something we donâ€™t really wanna do. Turns out for the Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star, Karlie Redd, that friend is dancehall artiste and cast member, Spice.
The two were having lunch at a restaurant on Thursday (September 10) when a persistent Spice convinced Redd to break her diet.
She posted the result in a hilarious video on her Instagram, â€œSo Iâ€™m breaking my diet here, having a piece of bread, my friend Karlie here talking bout sheâ€™s not breaking her diet,â€ she said.
â€œTry it, Karlie, itâ€™s so good. Look on the inside, the butter is melting, ohh baby try it, youâ€™re gonna love it! I promise you,â€ Spice said in a most endearing voice to a reluctant Karlie, who after only a few seconds of protesting, gave in.
â€ f**k it!. Iâ€™m doing it!,â€ she said while reaching for her plate, much to the the amusement of Spice, who burst out laughing.
Spice, it seemed, wasnâ€™t the only one who was amused. People in her comments section couldnâ€™t get enough.
â€œKarlie gave in so fastŸ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£ spice your not a good friend Ÿ¤£,â€ one person commented.
â€œThatâ€™s how food be talking to me in my head when Iâ€™m on a diet or donâ€™t wanna eat lateŸ˜‚Ÿ˜«Ÿ˜‚,â€ another said.
â€œSpice is the friend our grandparents warned us about!Ÿ˜‚Ÿ¤£Grandma-If yuh friend jump off the bridge yawh guh dweet?Karlie- YessssŸ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜,â€ someone added.
