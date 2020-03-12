Spice, Ishawna catching flights in fashionable masks

Spice, Ishawna catching flights in fashionable masksThursday, March 12, 2020
|
Coronavirus might have caused many people to be scared of travelling, but for dancehall artistes Spice and Ishawna, travelling to different countries to perform is their hustle, and coronavirus wonâ€™t stop it.
The female stars are still catching flights, and looking fashionable while doing it in their â€˜jazzed upâ€™ masks.
Top Gyal Ishawna added some diamonds to her mask, and captioned her post on Instagram with a simple plane emoji to let her fans know of her intention.
Spice, on the other hand, went a little bit more couture with her mask and tried to make light of the situation.
â€œTink dem a come kill mi off before mi buss Ÿ¤£ Unu can stay deh a laughŸ˜Ÿ¤£Ÿ˜ Mi no trust dem Ÿ˜ Warning to each of my fans, no more hugs or kisses until 2021 Thank you.â€ she wrote
Are you feeling these masks BUZZ Fam?
