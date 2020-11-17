‘Spice It Up!’ returns to Magnum Hub for second season

It’s back and it will be better than ever said Spice, as she spoke about season two of her talk show,

Spice It Up!, which debuted in November 2019, has secured a second season on Magnum Hub TV.

Season 2, which kicks off on November 18, will see the dancehall artiste and mogul in the making sit down with some of the biggest stars in entertainment, including veteran acts Bounty Killer and Elephant Man and up and coming acts like songstress Denyque.

The new season is being rolled out with Jamaica’s favorite couple and YouTubers, The Mitchells, with entertainer Konshens expected to make an appearance.

What to expect

“Season 2 has been a long time in the making but definitely worth the wait. Exciting guests, scintillating topics and Spice’s personal touch makes season 2 the best yet, viewers are certainly in for a treat,” said Kamal Powell, Magnum’s regional brand marketing manager.

“We are proud to partner with our ambassador in this way and elated to have this very influential show on Magnum Hub.tv,” he added.

Spice expressed similar sentiments .

“Season 2 really means a lot to me and is reflective of the hard work that went into our first season. Much respect once again to Magnum Tonic Wine for powering the show and bringing it to the world,” said she said.

“This season is even hotter, popular guests, better discussions and a few surprises…it’s epic to say the least. Spice It Up! is an avenue to express myself even more and connect with the fans in new ways,” she added.