Spice joins TikTok with Silhouette Challenge

Spice joins TikTok with Silhouette ChallengeThursday, February 04, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Spice seems set on taking over yet another social media platform after creating a TikTok account.
“Besties follow me on TikTok” she captioned the sultry video, encouraging fans to support her venture. Since then, she has racked up close to five thousand followers in just over 24 hours.
During her attempt at the viral challenge, Spice can be seen removing a Versace robe and dancing, much to the delight of fans.
However, what got fans talking was when the Ramping Shop artiste began twerking while on her head which led many to declare she had won the challenge.
Spice is very active on social media with a fan base of over three million on Instagram. She was recently surpassed by Shenseea as the Jamaican artiste with the largest following on the platform.
