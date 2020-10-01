Spice launches clothing website

Spice launches clothing websiteThursday, October 01, 2020
|
BUZZ Fam, Spiceâ€™s website for her clothing line- Graci Noir is finally live!
The â€˜Queen of the Dancehallâ€™ kept her promise to launch her line on October 1st, and hit us with a sleek promo video on her Instagram bright and early this morning.
Spice and models of all different shapes and sizes show off pieces from her line which so far consists of tracksuits, jumpsuits, bodysuits, tops and t-shirts, and dresses.
A quick trek over to her website shows that these pieces go from a low of $49 US to a high of $150 US. And each piece gets a name from a slang in the Jamaican dialect.
A bold red tracksuit for example, is named â€˜Goodaz Fi Demâ€ and goes for a price of $145 US. While a rose pink oversized sweater top is named â€œProper Bodyâ€, this piece is being sold for $55 US.
Spice informed her fans on Instagram that her brand represents Jamaican culture. â€œYeah I rep patois world wide!!!,â€ she said.
Quite a few of her pieces have already sold out. Will you be grabbing something from her line BUZZ Fam?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy