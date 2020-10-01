Spice launches clothing website

BUZZ Fam, Spiceâ€™s website for her clothing line- Graci Noir is finally live!

The â€˜Queen of the Dancehallâ€™ kept her promise to launch her line on October 1st, and hit us with a sleek promo video on her Instagram bright and early this morning.

View this post on Instagram My Website is live CLICK THE LINK IN MY BIO. Enjoy my clothing line @gracinoir #Riddimtrack by @jpovaproof song Called â€œ LA VIE EN NOIRâ€ coming soon â€¼ï¸#GraciNoir launches Ÿš€ Ÿš€Ÿš€Ÿš€A post shared by QUEEN OF DANCEHALL (@spiceofficial) on Oct 1, 2020 at 7:36am PDT

Spice and models of all different shapes and sizes show off pieces from her line which so far consists of tracksuits, jumpsuits, bodysuits, tops and t-shirts, and dresses.

A quick trek over to her website shows that these pieces go from a low of $49 US to a high of $150 US. And each piece gets a name from a slang in the Jamaican dialect.

A bold red tracksuit for example, is named â€˜Goodaz Fi Demâ€ and goes for a price of $145 US. While a rose pink oversized sweater top is named â€œProper Bodyâ€, this piece is being sold for $55 US.

Spice informed her fans on Instagram that her brand represents Jamaican culture. â€œYeah I rep patois world wide!!!,â€ she said.

Quite a few of her pieces have already sold out. Will you be grabbing something from her line BUZZ Fam?