Spice launches makeup palette and brushes

Spice launches makeup palette and brushesThursday, November 28, 2019
Dancehall artiste Spice is launching her makeup collection just in time for Black Friday.
The Duffle Bag artiste teased fans on her Instagram page with a photo of her surrounded by makeup palettes with the caption: “I went the extra mile to create a makeup palette and brushes that I’m sure you will love. I can’t wait to show it to you. I launch it today with a coupon for sale #BlackFriday #Supportblackbusinesses.”
Spice is no stranger to entrepreneurship since she launched her hair line, Faces and Laces, earlier this year. The makeup collection sees Spice taking a step further in the beauty industry.
