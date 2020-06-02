Spice leads Black Lives Matter protest in Atlanta

Spice leads Black Lives Matter protest in AtlantaTuesday, June 02, 2020
Dancehall artiste Spice today (June 2) took to the streets to lead a Black Lives Matter march in Atlanta, Georgia.
Spice, who has been in the US city with her two children since Jamaicaâ€™s border closures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, left her stranded in March, joined thousands of Americans across the nation protesting racial inequality and police brutality.
The artiste yesterday shared with her 2.7 million Instagram followers that she was deeply affected by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man at the hands of a police offers who was videotaped with his knee on Floydâ€™s neck for several minutes during which the man could be heard saying â€œI canâ€™t breatheâ€.
Spice, born Grace Hamilton, posted aÂ video clip to her Twitter page earlier today showing herself with protesters chanting â€œBlack Lives Matter!â€
The Black Hypocrisy Â singer can also be heard calling out â€œWhat do we want?â€ to which protesters shouted back â€œJustice!â€ Spice continued, â€œWhen do we want it?â€, which was responded to withÂ a collective â€œNow!â€ Chants of â€˜No justice, no peaceâ€™ were also repeated as the demonstrators walked down an Atlanta street.
Spice captioned the two minute and twenty seconds video with information for a follow-up protest in the city at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, the date and time of Floydâ€™s funeral. She encouraged people who will attend to wear black, adding that she was only posting to share the information.
Cities across the US and the world staged protests today as a online movement #BlackoutTuesday trended as black people were urged to â€˜disconnect from work and reconnect with their communityâ€™. Supporters were encouraged to share black squares to their social media pages with the hashtag, while reserving the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag for posts sharing useful information on the movement.
