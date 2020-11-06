Spice makes fun of her boob job

Dancehall artiste Spice had gotten her breasts done. This news may come as no shock to you BUZZ fam, but it appears the ‘dancehall queen’ is more comfortable with her breast augmentation surgery.

The Inches artiste took to Twitter to share an old picture before her surgery, and had a good ole time making fun of “slippers titis”.

“About this picture; This was before I bought my breasts. I Always use to hate that I had to hold them up to look sexy. My daughter use to call me Slippers Titi . Not anymore Doc I thank you bye,” she tweeted.

And while a lot of her fans found Spice’s tweet hilarious, there were some who thought she was setting ridiculous beauty expectations.

“As a person who supports women for embracing their natural beauty I just think somewhere out there is a 16 y/o girl who doesn’t have the perfect breasts who is thinking she is not sexy after reading this.”