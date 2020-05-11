Spice moved to tears after kids serenade her on Mother’s Day

Spice moved to tears after kids serenade her on Mother’s DayMonday, May 11, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste, Spice had the â€˜best Motherâ€™s Dayâ€™ ever on Sunday, after her two kids, Nicholas and Nicholatoy executed a beautiful surprise for her.
Spice walked into the room, and was greeted by her son with a bouquet of flowers, who then began singing â€˜you will always be the girl in my lifeâ€¦.â€™
Spice could not stop smiling while admiring the balloons, and breakfast that her kids had set out on the table for her.
When her daughter joined in the classic hit by Boys 2 Men Mama, You Know I love You, Spice couldnâ€™t hold back the tears. And the three ended the duet hugging.
â€œI LOVE YOU â¤ï¸ Nicholas and Nicholatoy ŸŒ¹ŸŒ¹ŸŒ¹Â @toytoyandnichoÂ @official.nichoÂ Ÿ˜©Â #HappyMothersdayÂ Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™ I do it on my own with no complain or regrets Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾ Thank you God for my beautiful family,â€ she wrote.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy