Spice moved to tears after kids serenade her on Mother’s Day

Dancehall artiste, Spice had the â€˜best Motherâ€™s Dayâ€™ ever on Sunday, after her two kids, Nicholas and Nicholatoy executed a beautiful surprise for her.

Spice walked into the room, and was greeted by her son with a bouquet of flowers, who then began singing â€˜you will always be the girl in my lifeâ€¦.â€™

Spice could not stop smiling while admiring the balloons, and breakfast that her kids had set out on the table for her.

When her daughter joined in the classic hit by Boys 2 Men Mama, You Know I love You, Spice couldnâ€™t hold back the tears. And the three ended the duet hugging.

â€œI LOVE YOU â¤ï¸ Nicholas and Nicholatoy ŸŒ¹ŸŒ¹ŸŒ¹Â @toytoyandnichoÂ @official.nichoÂ Ÿ˜©Â #HappyMothersdayÂ Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™ I do it on my own with no complain or regrets Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾ Thank you God for my beautiful family,â€ she wrote.