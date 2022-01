Spice opens telephone line for fans to call her

Lucky us, we all now have a straight line to the ‘Queen of the dancehall’, Spice.

The Romantic Mood singer has now integrated a call feature on her website where fans can call in to get advice on life.

But you better hurry and make that call because she’ll only be taking a limited number of calls on Mondays and Wednesdays. Oh, and don’t be thinking those calls are free either. Spice may genuinely want to speak with her ‘besties’ but she’s also a businesswoman who “loves to make moneyâ€.

So if you want a ‘Spice Gang Call’ that will last for five minutes then be prepared to fork out US$150. A ‘Spice Motivation Call’ which goes on for 30 minutes will cost you US$399. And if you wanna get even more personal with Spice, then set an appointment for a Zoom video call that will last for 30 minutes and cost you US$499.

Spice shared the exciting news with her more than three million followers on Instagram.

“I’m so happy Ÿ˜€ Finally the Call â˜ï¸ feature is integrated on my website,†she wrote. “Please know with the 30 minute call it can be a motivational/ business guidance call, where I’ll share with you my secret to success.â€

And her fans are already lining up and charging their phones.

“Mi wah know d secret to success mi ago call yuh know cya wait till.next week,†one fan commented.

“Mumma gimmi a 30-minute call deh nuh cause mi wah know how fi get rich!†another said.

So, will you be calling?