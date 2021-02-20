Spice opens telephone line for fans to call her

Spice opens telephone line for fans to call herSaturday, February 20, 2021
Lucky us, we all now have a straight line to the â€˜Queen of the dancehallâ€™, Spice.
The Romantic Mood singer has now integrated a call feature on her website where fans can call in to get advice on life.
But you better hurry and make that call because sheâ€™ll only be taking a limited number of calls on Mondays and Wednesdays. Oh, and donâ€™t be thinking those calls are free either. Spice may genuinely want to speak with her â€˜bestiesâ€™ but sheâ€™s also a businesswoman who â€œloves to make moneyâ€.
So if you want a â€˜Spice Gang Callâ€™ that will last for five minutes then be prepared to fork out US$150. A â€˜Spice Motivation Callâ€™ which goes on for 30 minutes will cost you US$399. And if you wanna get even more personal with Spice, then set an appointment for a Zoom video call that will last for 30 minutes and cost you US$499.
Spice shared the exciting news with her more than three million followers on Instagram.
â€œIâ€™m so happy Ÿ˜€ Finally the Call â˜ï¸ feature is integrated on my website,â€ she wrote. â€œPlease know with the 30 minute call it can be a motivational/ business guidance call, where Iâ€™ll share with you my secret to success.â€
And her fans are already lining up and charging their phones.
â€œMi wah know d secret to success mi ago call yuh know cya wait till.next week,â€ one fan commented.
â€œMumma gimmi a 30-minute call deh nuh cause mi wah know how fi get rich!â€ another said.
So, will you be calling?
