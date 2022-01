Spice performs for Erica Mena and Safaree

So what, Safaree no longer

Well, we’re hoping it took more than his wife, Erica Mena surprising him with a Spice performance in his backyard to change his mind.

The rapper and reality star posted a video on Instagram showing us the Jamaican-themed intimate party that was happening in his backyard.

We’re not sure what they were celebrating, but Safaree labeled it “Reggae Sumfestâ€.

“It’s official I’m not leaving my house this summer Ÿ˜‚ Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² My wife just surprised me and brought Jamaica to my backyard. I cannot believe I just walked in my yard and had @spiceofficial performing at my crib,†he wrote.

“Yoooooo this was insaneee omg!!! Yooo thank you wooo much! WOWW I am speechless!!reggae Sumfest in my yard!!!, and obviously excited Safaree continued.

He added; “the best part was the big picture of me in the back.†(Of course).

Safaree recently alerted fans to the fact that he was having marital issues when he declared that getting married was the biggest mistake of his life.

“I mean this from the bottom of my heart, getting married was one of the BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again. I’m walking away before I end up in jail over some dumb shit. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!.â€

Well…