Spice performs for Erica Mena and Safaree

So what, Safaree no longer

Well, weâ€™re hoping it took more than his wife, Erica Mena surprising him with a Spice performance in his backyard to change his mind.

The rapper and reality star posted a video on Instagram showing us the Jamaican-themed intimate party that was happening in his backyard.

Weâ€™re not sure what they were celebrating, but Safaree labeled it â€œReggae Sumfestâ€.

â€œItâ€™s official Iâ€™m not leaving my house this summer Ÿ˜‚ Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² My wife just surprised me and brought Jamaica to my backyard. I cannot believe I just walked in my yard and hadÂ @spiceofficialÂ performing at my crib,â€ he wrote.

â€œYoooooo this was insaneee omg!!! Yooo thank you wooo much! WOWW I am speechless!!reggae Sumfest in my yard!!!, and obviously excited Safaree continued.

He added; â€œthe best part was the big picture of me in the back.â€ (Of course).

Safaree recently alerted fans to the fact that he was having marital issues when he declared that getting married was the biggest mistake of his life.

â€œI mean this from the bottom of my heart, getting married was one of the BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again. Iâ€™m walking away before I end up in jail over some dumb shit. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!.â€

Wellâ€¦