Spice, Popcaan to feature on Vybz Kartel’s ‘Cute Rider’ remix

Spice, Popcaan to feature on Vybz Kartel’s ‘Cute Rider’ remixSaturday, July 25, 2020
|
Incarcerated dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel is set to release a
remix of his Cute Rider track with
dancehall mainstays Spice and Popcaan.
The collaboration was confirmed by Spice who shared a promotional image on her Twitter account a short while ago.
The song was released just over a month ago on Kartelâ€™s album Of Dons and Divas and instantly became one of the projectâ€™s standout efforts with its distinctive reggaeton vibe.
Fans of the trio instantly started demanding more information about the hyped single, requesting that Spice, born Grace Hamilton, give a release date and drop a preview.
However, Spice was mum on the details. One fan who asked for the songâ€™s availability date was hit with a joking â€œTell me nuhâ€ by the So Mi Like It artiste.
One thing weâ€™re certain of BUZZ fam, if her show stealing appearance on Stylo Gâ€™s Dumpling remix was anything to go by, we are pretty sure this one is going to be a huge bop!
