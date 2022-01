Spice, Popcaan to feature on Vybz Kartel’s ‘Cute Rider’ remix

Incarcerated dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel is set to release a

remix of his Cute Rider track with

dancehall mainstays Spice and Popcaan.

The collaboration was confirmed by Spice who shared a promotional image on her Twitter account a short while ago.

The song was released just over a month ago on Kartel’s album Of Dons and Divas and instantly became one of the project’s standout efforts with its distinctive reggaeton vibe.

Fans of the trio instantly started demanding more information about the hyped single, requesting that Spice, born Grace Hamilton, give a release date and drop a preview.

However, Spice was mum on the details. One fan who asked for the song’s availability date was hit with a joking “Tell me nuh†by the So Mi Like It artiste.

One thing we’re certain of BUZZ fam, if her show stealing appearance on Stylo G’s Dumpling remix was anything to go by, we are pretty sure this one is going to be a huge bop!