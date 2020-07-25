Spice, Popcaan to feature on Vybz Kartel’s ‘Cute Rider’ remix

Incarcerated dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel is set to release a

remix of his Cute Rider track with

dancehall mainstays Spice and Popcaan.

The collaboration was confirmed by Spice who shared a promotional image on her Twitter account a short while ago.

The song was released just over a month ago on Kartelâ€™s album Of Dons and Divas and instantly became one of the projectâ€™s standout efforts with its distinctive reggaeton vibe.

Fans of the trio instantly started demanding more information about the hyped single, requesting that Spice, born Grace Hamilton, give a release date and drop a preview.

However, Spice was mum on the details. One fan who asked for the songâ€™s availability date was hit with a joking â€œTell me nuhâ€ by the So Mi Like It artiste.

One thing weâ€™re certain of BUZZ fam, if her show stealing appearance on Stylo Gâ€™s Dumpling remix was anything to go by, we are pretty sure this one is going to be a huge bop!