Spice Ravers? Artiste shows off dance moves in IG video

Spice Ravers? Artiste shows off dance moves in IG videoThursday, October 22, 2020
You probably already knew this, but letâ€™s restate it for amplified effect; dancehall artiste Spice can dance. And no, weâ€™re not talking about the usual splits and twerking that she does in stage performances.
What weâ€™re saying is that if she got tired of creating music, she could roll with any dance crew.
The â€˜Queen of the dancehallâ€™ showcased her skills in a short video on Instagram, with the â€˜Dancing Kingâ€™ of dancehall himself, Ding Dong.
Apparently, Ding Dong taught Spice how to do the latest dance craze, â€˜Gwehâ€™, created by Ravers Clavers member, Desha Ravers. Spice was very zealous to show off what she had learnt.
â€œDing go teach mi wah new dance weh name â€˜Gwehâ€™ so you hear wah, you see Desha Davis, you inna problem, better you just pack up, a my dance now, mi tek it over,â€ she declared, before the two broke out into coordinated dance moves.
Take a look for yourself BUZZ fam.
Obviously enjoying herself throughout the routine, Spice couldnâ€™t contain her excitement And her fans were more than happy she shared this side of her with them.
â€œSpice Ravers with the dripŸ’™,â€ one fan commented.
â€œU cya do this dance without the face expression enuhâ€¦ spice killed itŸ’™,â€ another added.
