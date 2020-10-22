Spice Ravers? Artiste shows off dance moves in IG video

You probably already knew this, but letâ€™s restate it for amplified effect; dancehall artiste Spice can dance. And no, weâ€™re not talking about the usual splits and twerking that she does in stage performances.

What weâ€™re saying is that if she got tired of creating music, she could roll with any dance crew.

The â€˜Queen of the dancehallâ€™ showcased her skills in a short video on Instagram, with the â€˜Dancing Kingâ€™ of dancehall himself, Ding Dong.

Apparently, Ding Dong taught Spice how to do the latest dance craze, â€˜Gwehâ€™, created by Ravers Clavers member, Desha Ravers. Spice was very zealous to show off what she had learnt.

â€œDing go teach mi wah new dance weh name â€˜Gwehâ€™ so you hear wah, you see Desha Davis, you inna problem, better you just pack up, a my dance now, mi tek it over,â€ she declared, before the two broke out into coordinated dance moves.

Take a look for yourself BUZZ fam.

View this post on Instagram All #Dancehall need is love â¤ï¸ Big up my brother @dingdongravers New dance called #GWEY Built by @desharavers #SPICERAVERS @magnumtonicwine #StudiofunA post shared by QUEEN OF DANCEHALL (@spiceofficial) on Oct 21, 2020 at 7:12pm PDT

Obviously enjoying herself throughout the routine, Spice couldnâ€™t contain her excitement And her fans were more than happy she shared this side of her with them.

â€œSpice Ravers with the dripŸ’™,â€ one fan commented.

â€œU cya do this dance without the face expression enuhâ€¦ spice killed itŸ’™,â€ another added.