Spice remains hopeful that Vybz Kartel will be released from prison

Queen of the stage, Spice, is among ardent Vybz Kartel fans who remain optimistic that the influential deejay will one day be granted freedom.

That day could have happened this year, had a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal not rejected the appeal by Kartel and his three co-convicts on Friday.

â€œFreedom is a must @vybzkartel. Nuh worry uself mi Don #Gazanation Forever Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™ #History day haffie come one dayŸ™Ÿ¿Ÿ™Ÿ¿Ÿ™Ÿ¿ #FreeVybzKartel,â€ Spice posted to her Instagram account.

Spice has often credited the â€˜World Bossâ€™ for her success, as the two collaborated on the 2009 hit, Romping Shop, which bore her international recognition. She has often dedicated segments of her performances to Kartel, so her comment comes as no surprise.

Followers of Spice and Gaza Empire enthusiasts seemed to echo her sentiment in the comments.

â€œIssa must â€¦â€¦. One day he will be free â€¦ System f**k upâ€¦,â€ replied one user.

â€œFull time now dutty babylon leggo offa di man tpc,â€ said another.

â€œFree Vybz Kartel !!!â€ sounded one fan.

Another follower said, â€œA jus the system everything plan longtime# gazaforever#.â€

Other affiliates of the Gaza Empire movement, including Popcaan also posted tributes of Kartel, and wishes for freedom.

The Any Weather deejay has been incarcerated since 2011 but was convicted for the murder of Clive â€˜Lizardâ€™ Williams in 2014. He was sentenced to life in prison and will have to serve a minimum of 35 years before becoming eligible for parole. His co-accused, deejay Shawn â€˜Stormâ€™ Campbell, Kahira Jones and Andre St John, also received life sentences. They will receive parole eligibility after serving 25 years.