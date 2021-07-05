Spice rubs shoulders with hip hop heavy weights at Missy Elliottsâ€™ 50th birthday bash

Spice rubs shoulders with hip hop heavy weights at Missy Elliottsâ€™ 50th birthday bashMonday, July 05, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Spice joined members of the hip hop fraternity who rolled out on Friday night (July 1) to have a good time with rapper Missy Elliott, who recently celebrated her 50th birthday.
Spice, as per usual, documented the festivities sharing highlights on her Instagram feed.
â€œHereâ€™s a recap of how I celebrated a legendary birthday party with the GOAT Ÿ @missymisdemeanorelliott I LOVE YOU SIS Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™@yandysmith @trinarockstarr @monicadenise,â€ said Spice in the caption.
Spice was seen partying it up with everyone from new Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member Â Yandy Smith to Grammy award-winning R&B veteran, Monica.
The dancehall diva even leaned in for a close one with Elliot, who it appeared tried to plant one on Spice, who quickly ducked out of the frame.
From toasting to popping the back for a quick whine, Spice appears to have had a whale of a time and fans were delighted to see Spiceâ€™s bae in the background â€“ Yup, J. Budd is back!
Despite rumours that the â€œGo down dehâ€Â hit-maker and â€˜the rasâ€™ as he is affectionately called by Jamaican social media users, Â had called it quits, it appearsÂ J. Budd is back in the mix.
Then again a break from the publicity doesnâ€™t really indicate that the film maker had severed ties with the dancehall diva, but his return to the limelight appears to be well appreciated.
In a subsequent post following Elliottâ€™s Atlanta bash, Spice and Budd where seen vibing together as the dancehall artiste showed off her karaoke skills.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy