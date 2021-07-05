Spice rubs shoulders with hip hop heavy weights at Missy Elliottsâ€™ 50th birthday bash

Dancehall artiste Spice joined members of the hip hop fraternity who rolled out on Friday night (July 1) to have a good time with rapper Missy Elliott, who recently celebrated her 50th birthday.

Spice, as per usual, documented the festivities sharing highlights on her Instagram feed.

â€œHereâ€™s a recap of how I celebrated a legendary birthday party with the GOAT Ÿ @missymisdemeanorelliott I LOVE YOU SIS Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™@yandysmith @trinarockstarr @monicadenise,â€ said Spice in the caption.

Spice was seen partying it up with everyone from new Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member Â Yandy Smith to Grammy award-winning R&B veteran, Monica.

The dancehall diva even leaned in for a close one with Elliot, who it appeared tried to plant one on Spice, who quickly ducked out of the frame.

From toasting to popping the back for a quick whine, Spice appears to have had a whale of a time and fans were delighted to see Spiceâ€™s bae in the background â€“ Yup, J. Budd is back!

Despite rumours that the â€œGo down dehâ€Â hit-maker and â€˜the rasâ€™ as he is affectionately called by Jamaican social media users, Â had called it quits, it appearsÂ J. Budd is back in the mix.

Then again a break from the publicity doesnâ€™t really indicate that the film maker had severed ties with the dancehall diva, but his return to the limelight appears to be well appreciated.

In a subsequent post following Elliottâ€™s Atlanta bash, Spice and Budd where seen vibing together as the dancehall artiste showed off her karaoke skills.