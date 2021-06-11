Spice says good knees necessary for doing the ‘Go Down Deh’ dance

You must have good knees in order to execute the ‘Go Down Deh’ dance, that’s according to dancehall entertainer Spice.

The dancehall diva provided some advice to fans on how to perform the trending new dance when she appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday.

When asked by host Michael Strahan if she had any tips on how to do the “ Go down deh” dance, Spice told her American audience that it was important to have strong knees.

“Make sure you have strong knees because you have to wine and go down deh”, Spice said, a remark which elicited much laughter from Strahan, Shaggy and Sean Paul.

Spice explained that the physical well-being of the knees was a necessary requirement because the dance entails being in a stooped position near the floor for the 3 minute duration of the song.

“It’s about going low to the floor, just wining and going low to the floor,” Spice added.

Spice and her fellow label mates who collaborated with her on the track, Shaggy and Sean Paul delivered a riveting performance of the single ‘Go Down Deh’.

They also performed a secondary song on the buzzing Showtime riddim.

Though the performance was done virtually with the trio performing on a boat deck accompanied by several dancers, it was broadcasted in Times Square allowing the staging to reach a larger audience.

Following the performance on GMA, Spice took to social media where she bragged that she and her label mates had taken over Good Morning America.

“Dancehall wins again. We took over Good Morning America. This is what our culture should be about unity and togetherness” said Spice on Instagram.

Fellow artiste Konshens wrote, “Huge” below Spice’s post while super model Winnie Harlow commented “Big Big GMA”.

Television personality Erica Mena also chimed-in, dropping some hearts emojis below what is believed to be one of the biggest highlights of Spice’s career, thus far.

The trio’s performance has been getting rave reviews with the likes of Jamaica’s Minister Olivia Grange giving it her stamp of approval .

Spice’s appearance on Good Morning America comes as part of the morning programme’s Caesars Rewards sponsored summer concert series, which is expected to feature several top international acts throughout the course of the season.

Spice, along with her collaborators, are set to appear next on the Jimmy Kimmel Live programme next week where again they will be expected to deliver that same wholesome Jamaica experience to millions of viewers in the US and around the world.