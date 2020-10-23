Spice says stop wasting time with your ‘likkle bit a money’

Dancehall artiste Spice is not one to keep thoughts to herself and the Inches singer just dropped another nugget for those trying to make it.

In a follow-up birthday post for Shaggy, who turned 52 yesterday, Spice shared a pic of herself with the Boombastic artiste to Instagram with a thought she felt compelled to share.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGsarehHnwY/

â€œIâ€™m just here thinking out loud Ÿ¤” IfÂ @direalshaggyÂ is so fking Rich and he went to the studio yesterday on his birthday to do â€œWORKâ€ Then WTF are you doing at home idling around with yuh little bit a money Ÿ˜Ÿ¤”â€, the artiste turned designer asked.

â€œLet me get up and run go do supmn yah bye,â€ she continued before sharing birthday well-wishes with Shaggy once more.

And donâ€™t ask if Spice, born Grace Hamilton, isnâ€™t busy securing her own bags. The Cool It artiste has been branching out in recent months, particularly with the launch of her Graci Noir clothing brand which went live earlier this month.