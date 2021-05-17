Spice, Shaggy and Sean Paul to perform on Good Morning America

Spice, Shaggy and Sean Paul to perform on Good Morning AmericaMonday, May 17, 2021
|
Good Morning America (GMA) has revealed that Sean Paul, Shaggy and Spice will be performing as part of their summer concert series in June.
The American morning programme made the announcement on Monday (May 17) where they also revealed their line up for the 2021 concert series.
The trio is billed to appear on June 11 in a virtual appearance where it is expected that they will perform their hit ‘Go Down Deh’, a track that has recorded over six million views since it was uploaded to YouTube.
Korean boy band BTS will kick off the series which also includes the likes of Columbian star Maluma, Pitbull, Chance the Rapper, Neyo, Leon Bridges and others.
According to industry heavy weights, ‘Go Down Deh’ maybe the song that finally gives Spice her big breakthrough on the international market, especially with the support of two already largely successful artistes on the international scene.The exposure expected from this spot on GMA is further expected to push the track making it one of the top tracks coming out of Jamaica this year.
