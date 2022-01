Spice shares Ramen expertise with Kim Kardashian’s daughter

Who knew dancehall artiste Spice was an expert in preparing Ramen noodles?

Well it turns out the entertainer knows a thing or two about making the Japanese-style noodles ‘right’, and sprung into action when she saw Kim Kardashian’s eldest, North, getting it wrong.

But is there a wrong way to cook ramen?

According to Spice, seasoning the noodles before they’re cooked is a big no-no.

The entertainer made her feelings clear on the matter, when she took to the comment section underneath a Shade Room post, which showcased North West cooking up a storm.

“Kim please teach this pretty little princess to add seasoning in pot after noodles are ready. Ÿ’™,†said Spice.

Spice’s comment, while made in good faith, and taken with humour by many sparked an interesting discussion on the ‘ right’ way to cook Ramen noodles.

While most users in the comment section agreed that the topic was highly subjective, many endorsed Spice’s process noting that there are ways to make the noodle that greatly improve the taste.