Spice shares Ramen expertise with Kim Kardashian’s daughter

Who knew dancehall artiste Spice was an expert in preparing Ramen noodles?

Well it turns out the entertainer knows a thing or two about making theÂ Japanese-style noodles â€˜rightâ€™, and sprung into action when she saw Kim Kardashianâ€™s eldest, North, getting it wrong.

But is there a wrong way to cook ramen?

According to Spice, seasoning the noodles before theyâ€™re cooked is a big no-no.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The entertainer made her feelings clear on the matter, when she took to the comment section underneath a Shade Room post, which showcased North West cooking up a storm.

â€œKim please teach this pretty little princess to add seasoning in pot after noodles are ready.Â Ÿ’™,â€ said Spice.

Spiceâ€™s comment, while made in good faith, and taken with humour by many sparked an interesting discussion on the â€˜ rightâ€™ way to cook Ramen noodles.

While most users in the comment section agreed that the topic was highly subjective, many endorsed Spiceâ€™s process noting that there are ways to make the noodle that greatly improve theÂ taste.