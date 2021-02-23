Spice shares Ramen expertise with Kim Kardashian’s daughter

Spice shares Ramen expertise with Kim Kardashian’s daughterTuesday, February 23, 2021
|
Who knew dancehall artiste Spice was an expert in preparing Ramen noodles?
Well it turns out the entertainer knows a thing or two about making theÂ Japanese-style noodles â€˜rightâ€™, and sprung into action when she saw Kim Kardashianâ€™s eldest, North, getting it wrong.
But is there a wrong way to cook ramen?
According to Spice, seasoning the noodles before theyâ€™re cooked is a big no-no.
The entertainer made her feelings clear on the matter, when she took to the comment section underneath a Shade Room post, which showcased North West cooking up a storm.
â€œKim please teach this pretty little princess to add seasoning in pot after noodles are ready.Â Ÿ’™,â€ said Spice.
Spiceâ€™s comment, while made in good faith, and taken with humour by many sparked an interesting discussion on the â€˜ rightâ€™ way to cook Ramen noodles.
While most users in the comment section agreed that the topic was highly subjective, many endorsed Spiceâ€™s process noting that there are ways to make the noodle that greatly improve theÂ taste.
